RAYMOND, Minnesota — Residents in western Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated early Thursday morning after a train derailed and several rail cars started on fire.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, numerous rail cars from a BNSF Railway train derailed on the western edge of Raymond at around 1 a.m. According to BNSF, the cars were carrying ethanol and corn syrup. Four derailed and caught fire but officials said no were injuries reported.
BNSF said in a statement that the train was about 22 cars. Field personnel with the train company are responding to the site and "working closely with local first responders."
Officials say the main track is blocked with no timetable of when it may reopen.
Residents within a half-mile of the derailment were asked to leave their homes and no travel into Raymond is being advised as crews continue their efforts to contain the fire. Law enforcement officers and other EMS assisted with the evacuations, according to a release.
WATCH BELOW: Aerials from the scene where a BNSF train derailed and several rail cars started on fire Thursday morning.
Gov. Tim Walz will be visiting the area at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday to meet with residents, saying in a tweet, "The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community."
Walz said he's also been in contact with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the incident. Buttigieg tweeted that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is monitoring the situation, adding that they will be involved in the investigation into the cause of the derailment.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 23 is closed from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 2 on Thursday morning. Traffic is being detoured by local flaggers.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
