Mauriceville train derailment forces mile radius evacuation

Officials say the contents of derailed tank cars are not hazardous and no one was injured.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A train derailment in Mauriceville Thursday morning forced the evacuation of two school campuses and residents within a mile radius of the accident.

Several train cars left the rails including tank cars carrying chemicals and could be seen alongside the tracks pile atop each other.

None of the tank cars were carrying hazardous chemicals and no injuries have been reported according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The tanks cars were carrying contents that the sheriff’s office described as petroleum based.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene near the intersection of Texas 62 and FM 1130 in Mauriceville just after about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

A hazmat crew is working along with deputies and firefighters from Mauriceville Emergency Service District 4.

As a precaution everyone within a mile radius of the derailment was been asked to evacuate the area by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Students at the nearby campuses of Mauriceville Elementary School and Mauriceville Middle School were evacuated by buses to the Little-Cypress-Mauriceville High School according to district spokesperson Sherry Combs.

Parents may pick up their children at the high school according to Combs.

People are being asked to avoid the area of the derailment according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.