The popular train at Children's Medical Center Dallas will be replaced in February.

A spokesperson with the health care system confirmed to WFAA on Wednesday the trainscape is going to be replaced with a new family support space that includes a Starbucks, inclusive playground, courtyard and respite area.

You can see renderings for the new space in the gallery below.

The move was not "an easy decision," said spokesperson Robbie Aaron. "But the need to add amenities for the nearly 300,000 patients we see each year, and their families, is apparent."

The trainscape served generations of patients at the hospital for more than 30 years.

"We know the memories we’ve created throughout the last three decades will carry us through to a new and exciting chapter on our Dallas campus," Aaron said.

With plans in the works to donate the trainscape to the community, Aaron said the train will have a "Last Ride" ceremony on Jan. 24 for patient families and team members.

"It is important to us that the experience of our patients, their families and our team members is at the center of everything we do, and these are just a few of the many high-demand amenities continuously being added for our patients and their families," he said.

