A pickup truck pulling a cargo trailer crashed into a carport at a Red Roof Inn in Plano after fleeing police and driving the wrong direction on a U.S. 75 service road Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident unfolded near 75 and Parker Road.

An officer had tried to pull the truck over when the driver jumped a median and headed southbound in the northbound lanes of a service road, said officer David Tilley, police spokesman. The truck jumped a curb in front of the Red Roof Inn, side-swiping a power pole and ripping off the entire side of the trailer.

The truck then headed into the carport at the motel, tearing down a metal overhang, police said.

The driver fled the scene and hasn't been found. Police were working to determine if the truck had been stolen, though it wasn't listed as stolen, Tilley said.

