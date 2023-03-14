Woman fatally struck by vehicle after leaving her stalled vehicle, Plano police say

Police say they're keeping details limited out of respect for the victim's family and everyone involved.

PLANO, Texas — Plano police say a woman was found dead after she was hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 Monday night.

The department first reported the accident on social media shortly before 11:30 p.m. It was affecting traffic in the southbound lanes of Highway 75 around Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway.

Police said the victim's vehicle was stalled in one of the highway lanes with its hazard lights on. Another car couldn't stop in time and struck her vehicle.

The woman then got out on the passenger's side of the vehicle when she was struck by oncoming traffic. Police said she died before first responders got to the scene.

No other information is available. Out of respect for the victim's family and everyone involved, Plano police will only release few details of the accident.

fatality traffic crash reported at apx 2130 all lanes SB Hwy 75 south of Legacy to Spring Creek Pkwy remain closed. need to exit prior to leaving the City of Allen.



The traffic unit is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.



Please pray for all parties involved. pic.twitter.com/Gx9j3V2Yuu — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) March 14, 2023