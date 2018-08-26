Note: Sen. John McCain, 81, died Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. WFAA's content partners at the Star-Telegram have re-posted this story from October 2008, when McCain was running for president.

Sen. John McCain’s grandparents came from Cleburne.

His mom, Roberta, [now 106], spilled the truth at a Texas breakfast during the Republican National Convention.

“My mother was born in Cleburne, Texas,” she said, to the room’s surprise.

“Can I claim to be a Texan while I’m here today?”

Myrtle Fletcher (1885-1972) was a Cleburne girl.

She was 16 when she met and married a 25-year-old oil wildcatter from Mississippi.

But McCain’s biography doesn’t say much about those grandparents.

Maybe that’s because grandfather Arch Wright took his new wife across the Red River and went on to become what one newspaper called “the king of eastern Oklahoma gamblers.”

