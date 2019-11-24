MESQUITE, Texas — Town East Mall in Mesquite was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after false reports of a shooting, officials say.

The mall has since reopened and authorities say there was no indication of any gunshots being fired.

Officials with Town East Mall say there was an altercation involving two people which prompted the lockdown. They say it is part of safety protocol to place the mall on lockdown anytime a disturbance occurs.

According to police, someone threw a trashcan and chairs during the fight.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.

Mesquite is located about 25 minutes east of Dallas.

