'It just got tossed up like a ragdoll': After tornado, family that owns Benbrook Lake Marina asking community for help

Surveillance video captured the moment a tornado tore through part of the deck and lifted a large metal awning into the air before the storm tore it apart.

BENBROOK, Texas — From a distance, it was difficult to see that a tornado tore through the old Benbrook Lake Marina.

Much of the family-owned marina suffered serious damage after last Monday’s tornado touched down in the area.

Surveillance video taken form the marina captured the tornado’s wrath last Monday.

Within a matter of seconds, the tornado tore through part of the deck and lifted a large metal awning into the air before it tore it apart.

Chandler Rogers, whose father owns the marina, told WFAA that five boats suffered severe damage. Some of the boats ended up underwater.

“It just got tossed up like a ragdoll,” Rogers said.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Benbrook with winds of up to 85 mph.

The marina, which has been in the family for nearly two decades, has suffered damage before.

Six years ago, it was hit by another tornado.

“Our first thought was there’s no way we could get hit by another one,” Rogers said.

The damage is hurting their bottom line. It damaged their boat slips and docks. Over the last week, the family has spent long days clearing away the damage and lifting boats out of the water.

Rogers said without repairs, the marina will go out of business.

“For me, personally, the worst part is thinking my dad’s gonna have to sell this place,” Rogers said.

Now, the family is asking the community to help them rebuild. They’ve launched an online fundraising campaign in an effort to raise money for the repairs, which they estimate would cost more than a million dollars.

Rogers said beyond the money, the little marina means much more to him and his family.

“I’ve been coming here since I was five,” Rogers said. “Memories go back as far as I can remember being here.”

