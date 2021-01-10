Looking for a scare? Check out this list of haunted houses in D-FW

It's spooky season! Here's a list of scary attractions to get you into the Halloween spirit.

October is here and that means one thing. No, not pumpkin spice lattes.

It's spooky season!

If you're looking for an adrenaline rush and some screams, we've got you covered on some of the top haunted attractions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

We've provided links to their websites, as well, for more information on ticket prices and COVID-19 guidelines.

Dark Hour Haunted House, Plano

Two main attractions will have you fight a witch's curse and lose your mind in an asylum. Dates and times vary. For more information: click here.

Moxley Manor Haunted House, Bedford

Organizers say the horrors of this attraction are based on true events. Dates and times vary. For more information: click here.

The Parker House Haunted Attraction, Denton

Take a stroll through a woman's murderous home or take an interactive ride around the property going up against zombies. Dates and times vary. For more information, click here.

Cutting Edge Haunted House, Fort Worth

The foundation of this terrifying attraction is a century-old abandoned meat packing facility in Fort Worth. And some of that equipment is still in use. Dates and times vary. For more information, click here.

J & F House of Terror, Garland

Don't get lost in this horrific maze that changes every year. Dates and times vary. For more information, click here.

Address: 240 Cedar Sage Dr, Garland, TX 75040 Located at Firewheel Mall, east of Barnes & Noble and Dillard's

Thrillvania Haunted House Park, Terrell

Three haunted houses across 50 acres filled with werewolves, clowns and torment. Dates and times vary. For more information, click here.

Creekside Manor, Midlothian

From the surrounding woods to the manor's cemetery, there are scares everywhere at this Midlothian attraction. Dates and times vary. For more information, click here.

Tayman Graveyard Haunted Theme Park, Midlothian

Looking for something different from a haunted house? How about a graveyard and an abandoned gold mine. There are several attractions that will make you scream. Dates and times vary. For more information, click here.

Screams Halloween Theme Park, Waxahachie