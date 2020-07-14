Tito's Vodka to give away free hand sanitizer Thursday in Dallas

With COVID-19, Tito's Handmade Vodka will distribute more than 44,000 bottles of hand cleaner to the community of Dallas at Fair Park.

DALLAS — More than 44,000 bottles of hand cleanser will be donated to people in Dallas on Thursday. Tito's Handmade Vodka arranged this giveaway. The bottles will be passed out through contactless pickup at Fair Park.

"Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas and knowing that sanitizer is an essential tool in keeping our communities safe, we want to supply residents in our home state as much as we can," said Taylor Berry, VP of brand marketing at Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Tito's has donated its hand sanitizer to frontline workers, but this event is part of an expansion to give directly to the public.

In order to pick up the hand cleanser, these are the guidelines:

Wear a face mask.

Allow a Tito's team member to direct you upon arrival.

Remain in your vehicle.

Pop your trunk.

Cars, bikes and pedestrians will be accommodated.

Recipients must be at least 18 years old.

Each vehicle will receive 3 bottles of 375 ml hand sanitizer while supplies last.

When and where:

Fair Park - Gate 2 at Parry and Haskell Avenue

921 S. Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223

Follow the coned path down to Lot 15.

Thursday, July 16 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Berry said, "After giving away sanitizer to our hometown of Austin earlier this month, we're now here to give back to Dallas and will expand to additional Texas cities over the coming weeks."