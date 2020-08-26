Tito's to give away 22,000 bottles of hand sanitizer Saturday in Fort Worth

Masks are required for pickup and each car will receive three 375 mL bottles of hand sanitizer.

Tito's Vodka is planning to give away thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer Saturday in Fort Worth.

The company says it donated 700 tons of hand sanitizer to frontline workers in 30 states, including in cities across Texas.

This is the second giveaway Tito's has done this summer in North Texas. In July, they handed out 44,000 bottles in Dallas at Fair Park.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's event:

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday while supplies last

Where: Resource Connect of Tarrant County, 2300 Circle Dr., Fort Worth

The process will be contactless and cars will not be allowed into the parking lot until 9 a.m.

Tito's asks that people don't arrive early to line up.

A few other details:

Cars, bikes and pedestrians are allowed at the pickup

Everyone must wear masks and all passengers must remain in their vehicle at all times

Plan to pop your trunk or unlock your doors to allow a Tito's team member to place the hand sanitizer inside the vehicle

A maximum of three 375 mL bottles per vehicle

You must be 18+ to get a bottle