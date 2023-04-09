TikTok star meetup draws thousands to San Antonio park, ends with police called

On Sunday, thousands of loyal fans showed up at Lady Bird Johnson Park to meet Cam Wilder.

SAN ANTONIO — A TikTok star meet-up is shut down by San Antonio Police. On Sunday, thousands of loyal fans showed up at Lady Bird Johnson Park to meet Cam Wilder. The social media star has millions of TikTok followers and is known for park takeovers to play basketball.

However, San Antonio Police said park-goers called to complain. SAPD officers did respond and said it was an imminent threat to public safety. Police estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people arrived.

Before the event, Wilder promoted it on TikTok, writing, "who pulling up?"

The former college basketball player with 5.5 million TikTok followers is known for takeovers. Someone who showed up Sunday, but left early, said people gather around at the court and they play 5v5. However, people tell KENS 5 it didn't happen since SAPD arrived and told everyone to leave. Police said eventually, the vans who had the quote 'internet influencers' left the park and the crowd slowly dispersed peacefully.

A parent told KENS 5 most of the kids just really wanted to see them play basketball, and were hoping for the chance to play. Wilder on his Instagram story saying, "San Antonio y'all don't play thank you to everyone who popped out."

The influencer also teased a new YouTube video that will drop Tuesday.