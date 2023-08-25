Tiger found in Dallas during investigation into rooster and dog fighting operation, police say

The Dallas Animal cruelty unit was at the scene when Tiger was found, police sources told WFAA.

DALLAS — A tiger has been found in Oak Cliff, police sources told WFAA.

The tiger was found as part of an investigation into a rooster and dog fighting operation. The Dallas Animal cruelty unit was at the scene when the tiger was found. Dallas police sources shared this photo of the tiger with WFAA:

It is unclear where exactly the tiger was located at this time. WFAA is working to gather more information.

This isn't the first time a tiger has been found in Oak Cliff.

In August 2022, Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy. The Dallas rapper, whose name is Devarius Dontez Moore, pleaded guilty in May to an unrelated weapon charge.