Three people found dead in Allen's second murder-suicide this week, police say

Allen police officers located the reported vehicle and found three people with apparent gunshot wounds.

ALLEN, Texas — Three people were found dead inside their vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide Friday night, according to the Allen Police Department.

Friday around 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Spirit Park at 1151 Ridgeview Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. This is west of the Allen Premium Outlets and east of McKinney Towne Crossing.

Allen police officers located the reported vehicle and found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. Allen Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and determined all three were dead. The identities of the victims are not being released as of Friday night.

This comes only a few days after four people were also found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Allen home in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive near North Allen Heights Drive and East Exchange Parkway.