Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee Southlake event

Police say three teens suffered injuries after the incident last Saturday morning.

TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language.

Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said.

The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and Coffee Southlake event near the HG Sply Co. in Trophy Club.

Keller police, which serves the area where the event occurred, said that just before 10:30 a.m. a crowd was lined up watching cars leave onto the Highway 114 service road when a Corvette went out of control.

Video from a witness at the event showed the vehicle going into the crowd and hitting multiple people.

Police said a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds suffered injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to a witness, one of the victims appeared to hit her head on the Corvette's windshield and another victim injured their leg. The witness said both were put on stretchers by responding medics.

Police said the Corvette involved was impounded and that no charges have been filed at this time.