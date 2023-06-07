Lake Lewisville: Search ends after third victim is found, officials say

“We're here for the duration until we find closure for the family,” said Game Warden Captain Cliff Swofford.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The Texas Game Wardens and local first responders have been combing Lake Lewisville since Monday, searching for swimmers who all went missing within days of each other.

The latest search efforts were for a teenager who was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, along the waters off Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village. Witnesses report watching him swim out to the buoy line and then disappear.

“As he was turning around a swim back, he got into some trouble, started struggling, went under, and has not resurfaced,” Swofford said.

Around 2:00 p.m. Thursday, search crews were able to locate the missing teen’s body. They said they depended heavily on sonar units, which expanded their viewpoints and allowed them to see the bottom of the lake.

“Even if you're a strong swimmer, it can happen so easily," Swofford said. "We see it every year, where somebody that can swim well. We've even had rescue swimmers that drowned trying to swim after someone or something. They get in trouble and there's nothing there like a side of a pool or a lifeguard to help. They don't have any lifeguards here.”

Less than 24 hours before, crews were searching for a man in his 40s, who also disappeared underwater in Lake Lewisville on July 4th. His body was recovered late Wednesday evening.

The tragedy follows the disappearance of another 19-year-old man, whose body was pulled from the same waters on Monday night. Swofford told WFAA that none of the swimmers who disappeared were wearing lifejackets and that the number of recent drownings isn’t unusual.

“We don't have any indication at this point of any kind of foul play or anything happening other than just a tragic accident, Swofford said. "Three in three days do not always happen, but it's not that unheard of. Unfortunately, it's a common occurrence this time of year because of the sheer number of people.”

Swofford also said alcohol can also play a role in these types of tragedies.

“Just limit the intake because alcohol in this water does not mix well," Swofford said.