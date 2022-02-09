Three Dallas police officers fired over separate incidents in other cities

One Dallas officer had been arrested, while the other two were involved in separate encounters with police.

DALLAS — Three Dallas officers have been fired after they were involved in separate incidents across North Texas, according to police.

Police told WFAA that the officers were fired by Chief Eddie Garcia after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Details on the incidents, such as when they occurred, were not released by police.

According to Dallas police, Sr. Cpl. William McLennan was fired after he was arrested in Lewisville for driving while intoxicated.

Police said officer Donnel Brown was involved in a theft that prompted a response by the Plano Police Department. According to police, officer Juan Lopez was involved in a disturbance that caused Arlington police to respond.

Both Brown and Lopez were fired Tuesday, police said.