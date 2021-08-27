Three Cleburne schools cancel class due to major water break in city

School district officials said there was a major water break in the city water line that serves those three schools.

CLEBURNE, Texas — A water outage in Cleburne forced classes to be cancelled Friday at three schools, including Cleburne High School, officials said.

Classes and activities were also cancelled at Wheat Middle School and Marti Elementary School, according to the Cleburne Independent School District.

School district officials said there was a major water break in the city water line that serves those three schools.

No other Cleburne schools were impacted Friday.

Cleburne police said it had been notified about some parts of the city that either have no water or low water pressure and that the city was working to find the break.

Police asked people to contact the city if they find a possible water break. The break would be evident by water coming from the ground or an area that has a large amount of standing water, police said.

If residents find the break, they should call the city at 817-645-0972.