DALLAS — Around 80 Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in East Dallas Thursday night.

At 6:41 p.m., a 911 call was made for a structure fire at the Solaras Apartments, a three-story apartment complex located at 10010 Forest Lane in East Dallas.

Flames were already coming through the roof when firefighters arrived.

At 7:30 p.m. it became a three-alarm fire, with more firefighters requested on-scene. The fire stayed at the apartment complex and did not spread.

There is no word yet on how many units were affected in the fire or how many residents were dispaced, but officials did say there were no reported injuries and no reports of anyone missing. The American Red Cross will help any displaced residents with their needs.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, officials said.