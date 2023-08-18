As thousands of people pack the Arlington entertainment district, police prepare for a long hot weekend

Arlington police urge eventgoers to plan ahead for parking to avoid hiccups in their weekend entertainment plans.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Officers are working overtime to make sure everyone reaches their destination safely this weekend as thousands pack the Arlington entertainment district.

Arlington Police Deputy Chief Brook Rollins oversees the operations for his department during major events in the city. In many cases, he monitors the events from a mobile command post as he communicates with his staff assigned to different locations throughout the entertainment district.

They prepare for events in partnership with venue operators, who also prepare for huge crowds, especially when they have multiple events that will draw people from all over the metroplex and beyond.

"Some come in their own vehicles, some come via ride share, and some people will stay locally and walk over," Deputy Chief Brook Rollins said.

For people walking, officers monitor every crosswalk around AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. The cost of the overtime is paid by the event holders and not out of taxpayer monies to the city. Police planned for huge crowds for both the Texas Rangers game and the Mattalica Concert.

Officers are also directing vehicle traffic and urge drivers to be smart about parking and plan ahead.

"That way you know your vehicle will not be towed," said Deputy Chief Rollins.

Officers also plan for the unexpected, like a crash Friday involving a passenger car and two golf carts carrying concert goers. It happened right outside AT&T Stadium as thousands of people walked along the sidewalks and just as many drivers were in the area looking for parking spaces. Paramedics took two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A quick emergency response is critical to making sure there are not more interruptions.

"When crashes like that happen, It's critical for us to move it out of the way so we can continue the traffic flow," Rollins said.

For officers working traffic flow, Arlington police activate its most comprehensive heat safety plan. Squad cars parked at intersections serve as their cooling stations. Officers are also rotating from intersection to intersection to give their coworkers a break from the heat.

"So, they do not overheat wearing all the equipment," said Rollins, "the dark clothing, can certainly stress an officer."