Thousands of Hurricane Laura evacuees remain in Dallas-Fort Worth area weeks later, officials say

The majority of the evacuees are from Louisiana, many whose homes still have no power or water.

Around 5,700 evacuees from Hurricane Laura are still sheltering in Dallas after the storm caused major damage to parts of Louisiana and Texas in late August, according to officials.

Those evacuees have now been consolidated into three hotels in Dallas, officials said Wednesday. The idea is to make it easier for the city and state to better assist their needs with food, water and even counseling services by having it all in just a few places.

The evacuees had previously been staying in 30 different locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The three hotels housing the evacuees will be the Hilton Anatole, the Hyatt Regency and a Crowne Plaza, all of which have a new contract with the state of Texas.

More than 2,000 rooms at the locations will be filled as a result by Thursday.

"Many of these people have nowhere else to go right now," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. "While this consolidation is a state operation, the city of Dallas is currently set to assist those in need."