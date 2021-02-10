Thousands march through downtown Dallas to rally for abortion rights

Organizers of the BIPOC-led Reproductive Liberation March and Rally in Dallas rallied against Texas abortion law SB 8 Saturday.

DALLAS, Texas — As thousands gathered for Women’s March rallies across the U.S., large crowds made their voices heard throughout Texas on Saturday.

From Austin to Fort Worth and Dallas, people spoke out against Texas’s new abortion law (SB 8), which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

In downtown Dallas, a BIPOC-led (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) Reproductive Liberation March and Rally drew around 2,500 people, organizers estimated.

Michelle Anderson, a policy associate with Afiya Center, was among those who organized the march.

“I was surprised at the turnout,” said Anderson. “It was so huge that we could not contain everybody in this park.”

Women weren’t alone as they marched. Lyn Breeland, a Dallas man, showed up to speak out against SB 8.

“Women’s rights are human rights, and what they’re doing down in Austin is just obscene,” said Breeland. "I'm here to show support and tell women I'm 100% with them."

A handful of people with anti-abortion group Students for Life were also at the event. Erin Quinn was among them.

“I’m here in protest of the Women’s March because it wasn’t a women’s march. It is a pro-abortion march,” said Quinn.

Indianna Taylor, an organizer with AfroSOC (Afro Socialists of Color) said the goal is to achieve more than abortion rights.

“Reproductive justice isn’t just about abortion, it’s about education and body autonomy,” said Taylor.

Radiance Bean, another organizer, stood beside Taylor in agreement.