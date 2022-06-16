'The need is really high': Thousands of families given food at distribution events in Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank provided more than 2,800 families with food at two distribution events.

FORT WORTH, Texas — People lined up as far as the eyes can see at the parking lot that surrounds Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday evening.

They sought help with something we all need: food.

Rising food and gas prices have left parents like David Scott of Fort Worth feeling the pinch of record-high inflation. The nation’s inflation rate rose to 8.6% in the month of May.

“It’s a struggle,” Scott said. “It’s really kind of tough, cause you wanna have everything provided, food… but everything is so high.”

That’s why Tarrant Area Food Bank has stepped up and hosted several food distribution events this week. On Thursday, it was TAFB’s first-ever Dinner for Dads food distribution.

The food bank helped families with essential food items needed to host a Father’s Day cookout. A similar event for moms was held ahead of Mother’s Day.

At Thursday’s Dinner for Dads event, long lines of cars waited underneath the scorching sun for a chance to receive food assistance.

TAFB CEO Julie Butner told WFAA she had never witnessed such long lines at any event in the past.

“To have lines like this just indicates that the need is really high right now, and it is. We’re feeling it,” Butner said.

According to TAFB, 1,600 families received food at a Wednesday food distribution event. On Thursday, 1,230 families received food assistance at the Dinner for Dads event, surpassing the food bank’s anticipation of 1,000.

“We’re right back at where we were during the pandemic,” Butner said. “People are really trying. They’ve gone back to work, but things are so expensive, their household budgets are pinched again.”

Fort Worth resident Bard Therrell went to the Dinner for Dads event and received food. He planned to cook for his neighbors on Father’s Day.

“It’s a real tough time, I don’t know how we’d do it without this,” Therrell said.

Scott told WFAA he hoped to grill for his son at home with the food he received. He told WFAA that putting food on the table has become difficult.

“At times, it gets to be too much,” Scott said. “I guess the word would be overwhelming.”