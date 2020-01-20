DALLAS — Thousands of spectators lined Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in South Dallas, on Monday, for a parade to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It’s a national holiday,” Vickisia Boston shouted from the sidelines.

Neighbors and families showed up with a purpose. Some say the parade is a tradition.

"I like for my children to see the community coming together," Marylyn Lowe said.

Many of the parade spectators say they continue showing up to experience the large community presence. They believe gathering with others, in memory of King, is significant.

RELATED: Dallas mayor proclaims 2020 'Year of Nonviolence' in honor of MLK Day

"With everything that’s going on, we need this," Boston said. "It’s very significant. Our young people need this."

A variety of youth groups, businesses, community organizations, politicians, schools, churches, and other groups were participants in the parade.

Many parents and mentors who showed up said the parade helps drive home the message of history and King’s dream.

"We get just a brief moment of it in school, the kids do. They need this to know the significance of what this man did and how it is impactful for us today," Boston said.

Many spectators said they are optimistic for a change.

RELATED: 'Put down the guns and pick up the gloves': Brothers fight gun violence through boxing

People say they are tired of the violence in North Texas.

WFAA

”I’m tired of the violence,” Vickie Warren said as she watched the parade. "It’s senseless. We’re having these babies, these children killing each other. For what?"

Warren is among those who spoke about the City of Dallas having its fair share of challenges recently.

”As a community we are not fulfilling the dream that he wanted us to,” she said.

Many neighbors spoke about last year ending with a record number of murders and increasing violence. Just days into this new year, senseless violence continues making headlines.

RELATED: Family and friends gather to remember 18-year-old killed in shooting at high school basketball game

“A couple of days ago, a young man got killed,” one spectator chimed in. “That was unnecessary.”

Yet, King promoted peace. And that remains top of mind for many community members.

"We need to always think about the next person. Always think about what you can do for the next person," Mary Shands said.

Some neighbors say they’ll be focusing their energy on the youth.

"I’m seeing the youth…which stands for hope. We get another chance to do it right," Shands said.

Community members believe hope is all it will take to help activate others, for positive change, even after King’s holiday.

"Believe in what he believed in," Boston said. "Don’t just let this one day stop here on January 20th."

More on WFAA: