Light at the end of the tunnel: Thousands gather at Panther Island Pavilion for concert

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s hot out there, and despite the heat, and COVID still a risk, thousands of people gathered at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth. This is one of the first major outdoor gatherings since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s our first concert since like two years since everything was closed down,” said Rachel Clarke of Burleson.

Close to 7,000 people gathered at Panther Island for DJ Tiesto, and DJ Tchami.

“20 years he’s been doing this, he’s great,” said a fan.

“Any chance to see Tiesto, I’ll take it,” said Clarke.

Despite the dangerously hot temperatures, officials are hoping the crowd stays hydrated.

WFAA checked in with Med Star, and they tell us their 911 dispatch center is fully staffed in case of any emergencies. across the pavilion, there are 50 ambulances here on standby.

And, Saturday is one of the hottest days of the year.

“It can be dangerous, life-threatening dangerous, it’s our concern out here with the crowd,” said John Hamilton, a MedStar operations supervisor.

And, this is the first largest outdoor venue to hold a concert since the start of the pandemic, which is drawing an even larger crowd.

We spoke with Anthony Cabrera, who is a healthcare worker.

“Ups, and downs, you see some stuff, even friends getting sick,” said Anthony Cabrera, from New Jersey.

And, that fear of COVID is still lingering for the Dominguez family, who are enjoying the concert by taking a “backseat”.

"We have to take the extra precaution, just because they say, go do it, you have to hold back,” said Alex Dominguez, from N. Richland Hills.

And, finally, getting out, has been the light at the end of the tunnel for so many people.