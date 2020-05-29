Thomas Jefferson High School seniors graduate, learn lesson in facing adversity

DALLAS — The seniors at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas have been through a whirlwind of a year. The coronavirus forced the school to close and classrooms to move online.
For 10 weeks, students haven't seen many of their colleagues, until last week when they drove by the campus to pick up their graduation items.
But four months before the virus, the school was hit by another tragedy. On Oct. 20, an EF-3 tornado had destroyed the campus forcing students to relocate to Thomas Edison Middle School -- nine miles away.
"I won't sit here and pretend it's cool when it's not," said graduating senior Marysol Ortega.
This was her year. Ortega, 17, is senior class vice president, first generation American, and the first in her family to graduate high school.
Except this year, she didn't walk the graduation stage because of social-distance orders. She, along with nearly 400 of her colleagues, graduated virtually on Wednesday evening.
"It's been a roller coaster of emotions and events, but here we are...we made it," said Ortega.
Ortega watched her graduation ceremony from the living room of her apartment. Her mother, grandmother, and aunt were there for the special moment.
The students at T.J. have managed through major adversity. Ortega believes that will benefit them in the future. She says sometimes life does not go as planned, but that's OK.
"I know that this is just the beginning of something greater and better," said her mother Elena Moreno.
More on WFAA:
- City-wide shout-out honors Fort Worth seniors
- Wednesday's Child Destiney got adopted, celebrated her birthday and graduated all in the same week
- One man band: Teacher records 22 parts of 'Pomp and Circumstance' to honor seniors
- 'Real Words': High school senior creates final art project about COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: DeSoto High School seniors produce unique twist on popular social media challenge