Thirty Years Later McKinney Man Leases Non-Profit Store He Once Sold Drugs From

MCKINNEY, Texas — Jason Hernandez has come a long way over 30 years.

The east McKinney native is focused on giving back to a community he once took from. Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison in 1998 for the distribution of drugs. That life sentence was an eye-opener for him and after he was granted clemency 18 years later he is able to pay back the community he 'helped destroy.'

WFAA has followed Hernandez on his journey for full exoneration. He is still waiting on that exoneration but in the meantime, he's doing something else for his community: lease the store he once sold drugs from.

"It's everything to me. I think not just for me but the community as well and most importantly the kids," said Hernandez.

The store is called La Tiendita which translates to "The Little Store." Hernandez says the store, which sits at Greenville and Murray Streets, is a non-profit social enterprise. The proceeds from the store go back into filling up the shelves and overhead costs. Hernandez hopes to start the kitchen with Mexican-style cafe food in about 3 weeks.

To Hernandez, it was important that the shelves were stocked with items that could make a full meal. La Tiendita, by design, does not carry alcohol, or cigarettes, or have any lottery machines.

Hernandez leases the store with the help of a grant from the Marguerite Casey Foundation, McKinney Roots, and H-E-B. He's still in search of more partnerships to help with the day-to-day upkeep and supply of the store.

"I've come a long way. I did a lot of wrong here. I came back do a lot of good now," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is really proud of the after-school snacks program. With the help of donated items from the community the store offers free fruits and drinks to students.