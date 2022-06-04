Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Have some Pride in Dallas, kick off the summer in Arlington and get the bag in Fort Worth

From Kenny Chesney at AT&T Stadium to Gucci Mane at Wild Acre Live, there's a little something for everyone happening in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — We made it, y'all! It's the weekend!

Whether you're looking for some cold beer to beat the summer heat, a way to celebrate Pride Month or an excuse to see your favorite rapper, there's something happening around the region these next few days that you and yours are guaranteed to enjoy.

Plus, it's looking like the weather will mostly cooperate, too!

Let's run it up.

Friday

Call your moms and dads because .38 Special is on its way to North Texas! The Southern Rock pioneers have brought their explosive style to fans around the world since 1976, and now they're ready to rock the house at the iconic Statler Ballroom in Dallas! Whether you're into "Hold On Loosely" or "Second Chance," the music of this group is simply timeless. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the concert will start at 8 p.m. Right now, tickets are going for around $40.

Plus:

Saturday

Sip some wine, it's summertime (basically)! Get down right country this weekend with Kenny Chesney, who's bringing the "Here and Now" tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday. Also on the show lineup? Grammy winners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. You can snag a ticket for as low as $35. Doors will open at 5 o'clock on Saturday night.

Plus:

Sunday

Bust out the lemonade Gucci shoes for your girl! The East Atlanta Santa himself is making a stop in North Texas this weekend. That's right, y'all: You can kick your Sunday scaries to the curb as Ol' Saint Brick takes over the stage at Wild Acre Live in Fort Worth on Sunday night. This is his first-ever trip to Cowtown, so expect a super special show. Tickets are running around $50. Doors will open Sunday at 7 p.m. and the show will kick off at 8 p.m. Just remember: The spotlight ain't nothin' without you, girl.