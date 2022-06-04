Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Have some Pride in Dallas, kick off the summer in Arlington and get the bag in Fort Worth

DALLAS — We made it, y'all! It's the weekend!
Whether you're looking for some cold beer to beat the summer heat, a way to celebrate Pride Month or an excuse to see your favorite rapper, there's something happening around the region these next few days that you and yours are guaranteed to enjoy.
Plus, it's looking like the weather will mostly cooperate, too!
Let's run it up.
Friday
.38 Special at The Statler Ballroom (Dallas)
Call your moms and dads because .38 Special is on its way to North Texas! The Southern Rock pioneers have brought their explosive style to fans around the world since 1976, and now they're ready to rock the house at the iconic Statler Ballroom in Dallas! Whether you're into "Hold On Loosely" or "Second Chance," the music of this group is simply timeless. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the concert will start at 8 p.m. Right now, tickets are going for around $40.
Plus:
- Pride Party at The Echo (Dallas)
- Dreamhack Festival at KBH Convention Center (Dallas)
- Love You Madly: Celebrating the Music of Duke Ellington at Strauss Square (Dallas)
- TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Presents BalletX at Moody Performance Hall (Dallas)
- DSO Symphony in the City Parks Concert at Kidd Springs Park (Dallas)
- Baby Shark Live at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
- Neko Case at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Vandergriff Art Festival at Vandergriff Park (Arlington)
- Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- Live 90: The Ultimate 90s Party Band at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Boss Riot and The Troumatics at Magnolia Motor Lounge (Fort Worth)
- Suzy & The Sissies at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Roll or Stroll to Dine (Fort Worth)
- Ian Munsick at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- 26th Annual Texas Music Revolution (McKinney)
- September Moon at The Epic (Grand Prairie)
Saturday
Kenny Chesney at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
Sip some wine, it's summertime (basically)! Get down right country this weekend with Kenny Chesney, who's bringing the "Here and Now" tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday. Also on the show lineup? Grammy winners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. You can snag a ticket for as low as $35. Doors will open at 5 o'clock on Saturday night.
Plus:
- Utah Warriors at Dallas Jackals (Arlington)
- Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers (Arlington)
- "Seussical: The Musical" at Plaza Theatre (Garland)
- Disney's Newsies at Casa Manana (Fort Worth)
- Screen on the Green at Gladney Center for Adoption (Fort Worth)
- Shenandoah at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Monthly Muscle Car Show at Gazebo Burger (Plano)
- Ben Rector at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Lawrence & Misterwives at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Dallas Pride Festival at Centennial Hall at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Luis J. Gomez at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Steve Byrne at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Craft Brew & Que Festival at Little Elm Park (Little Elm)
- Emo Night at Andy's Bar (Denton)
Sunday
Gucci Mane at Wild Acre Live (Fort Worth)
Bust out the lemonade Gucci shoes for your girl! The East Atlanta Santa himself is making a stop in North Texas this weekend. That's right, y'all: You can kick your Sunday scaries to the curb as Ol' Saint Brick takes over the stage at Wild Acre Live in Fort Worth on Sunday night. This is his first-ever trip to Cowtown, so expect a super special show. Tickets are running around $50. Doors will open Sunday at 7 p.m. and the show will kick off at 8 p.m. Just remember: The spotlight ain't nothin' without you, girl.
Plus:
- Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- Chad Prather at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Lee Roy Parnell at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Trolls Live! At Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)