Watch 'Elf' under the stars and see Santa in a parade: Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

DALLAS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Not only is it December (already??), but this weekend's holiday events schedule is jam-packed with festive fun, including the annual Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday morning.

Here's a rundown of what's going on this weekend:

Friday

A holiday classic, with Santa included? Sign us up! The Movie Nights in Burnett Park series is back in downtown Fort Worth on Friday night with a showing of "Elf," the Will Ferrell-starring Christmas comedy.

The showing is scheduled for 7 p.m., but you'll want to get there early. Santa Claus will be available for pictures from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. No tickets are required to the event, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Appetizers, beer and wine will be available for purchase at the park.

Here are a few other events Friday night:

Saturday

Dallas Holiday Parade in downtown Dallas -- 10 a.m.

The Dallas Holiday Parade is here! The annual tradition, which started in 1988, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Commerce and Houston streets in downtown Dallas. It will then move east along Commerce, culminating at Harwood Street.

The parade is free to attend, though bleacher seats will need a ticket (available for purchase here).

The parade's website has all the info you need about parking and downtown street closures.

Here are other events going on Saturday in North Texas:

Sunday

We might have ourselves a hockey team. The Dallas Stars are atop the Western Conference Central Division standings with a record of 13-6-4, and they host a solid Minnesota Wild team Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The puck drops at 2 p.m.

Here are a few other events Sunday: