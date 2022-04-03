Watch 'Elf' under the stars and see Santa in a parade: Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

DALLAS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Not only is it December (already??), but this weekend's holiday events schedule is jam-packed with festive fun, including the annual Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday morning.
Here's a rundown of what's going on this weekend:
Friday
A holiday classic, with Santa included? Sign us up! The Movie Nights in Burnett Park series is back in downtown Fort Worth on Friday night with a showing of "Elf," the Will Ferrell-starring Christmas comedy.
The showing is scheduled for 7 p.m., but you'll want to get there early. Santa Claus will be available for pictures from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. No tickets are required to the event, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
Appetizers, beer and wine will be available for purchase at the park.
Here are a few other events Friday night:
- Shinyribs at Billy Bob's Texas (Fort Worth) -- 10 p.m.
- Black on Black at Dallas Black Dance Theatre -- 6:30 p.m.
- Ugly Sweater Rave at Green Elephant (Dallas) -- 9 p.m.
Saturday
Dallas Holiday Parade in downtown Dallas -- 10 a.m.
The Dallas Holiday Parade is here! The annual tradition, which started in 1988, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Commerce and Houston streets in downtown Dallas. It will then move east along Commerce, culminating at Harwood Street.
The parade is free to attend, though bleacher seats will need a ticket (available for purchase here).
The parade's website has all the info you need about parking and downtown street closures.
Here are other events going on Saturday in North Texas:
- TCU vs. Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium 11 a.m.
- "Met Saturdays" at Opera Nightclub -- 10 p.m.
- Klyde Warren Park's Tree Lighting Celebration -- 3 p.m.
- 5th Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl (starting at Playground bar) -- 12 p.m.
- Las Colinas Holiday in the Plaza at Levy Event Plaza -- 10 a.m.
- The Clearfork Holiday Market in Fort Worth -- 9 a.m.
- Cory Morrow with Scotty Alexander at Tannahill's Tavern (Fort Worth) -- 8 p.m.
- Mark Chestnutt at Billy Bob's Texas (Fort Worth) -- 6 p.m.
- Cheat Codes at Stereo Live Dallas -- 10 p.m.
- Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Show at Peace Plaza (Grapevine) -- 8 p.m.
Sunday
We might have ourselves a hockey team. The Dallas Stars are atop the Western Conference Central Division standings with a record of 13-6-4, and they host a solid Minnesota Wild team Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The puck drops at 2 p.m.
Here are a few other events Sunday:
- Black Joy Holiday Expo at Lofty Spaces (Dallas) -- 1 p.m.
- Las Colinas Holiday in the Plaza at Levy Event Plaza -- 11 a.m.
- Brunchella at Level Dallas -- 12 p.m.