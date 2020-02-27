The weather this weekend is supposed to be gorgeous, so get out and go enjoy it. (Or not.) Either way, we've got 11 different ideas to keep you entertained this weekend.

Thursday

1. Eat Your Art Out at the Arlington Museum of Art on Thursday night with a sushi bar and one-of-a-kind cakes from bakeries across the metroplex, with champagne and coffee to wash it all down.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $100.

2. The Cliburn Festival at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth begins Thursday and runs through Sunday with five concerts over four days to celebrate the 250th birthday of Beethoven.

The first one starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Plus, the museum's cafe will be open for dinner and Friday and Saturday night for festival goers. Tickets start at $35.

Friday

3. The TITAS/Dance Unbound Festival promises a wide array of artistic movement, with shows on Friday and on Saturday featuring four different dance companies from North Texas coming together: Texas Ballet Theater, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Bruce Wood Dance and B. Moore Dance.

There will be a pre-show artist talk in the Moody Performance Hall's lobby at 7:10 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

4. NGHTMRE, an EDM DJ, brings his Portal Tour to Dallas on Friday night for a show at the South Side Ballroom.

With several openers, the show starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

5. Reunion Tower will be heatin' up Friday night as it becomes a disco inferno-- a silent disco inferno, that is.

"From 470 feet up in the sky, dance the night away surrounded by breathtaking 360 degree panoramic views of the city while you sing out loud and enjoy cocktails while tuning into 3 world-class DJ's battling for your attention all night long," the event description reads.

Sound like fun? Tickets start at $30 and the fun begins at 10 p.m.

Saturday

6. Have some fun and run for the schools at the same time this Saturday at Allen ISD's 12th annual Allen Eagle Run. The 5K and Fun Run benefits the Foundation for Allen Schools to fund classroom grants, teacher and student scholarships and other programs and projects.

With either a 5K or a 1 mile run or walk option, participants can have their pick going around Allen Station Park. Plus, there will be plenty of booths, games and giveaways, along with a mascot dash of the different schools.

Registration will be $30 or $35, depending on when you sign up. It all starts at 7 a.m.

7. The Eagles are performing their entire album 'Hotel California' on a tour of six cities, and Dallas made the cut.

The band's show begins at 8 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. Tickets start at $150.

8. Take a guided bus tour of Fort Worth's best barbecue and brews with Visit Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. You'll get plenty of barbecue samples and three craft beverages for the price of $65 a person.

The tour will begin at 1 p.m. at Panther City BBQ and will also end there.

9. Two words: Monster. Jam. Need we say more?

You can go watch the outrageous antics from some of the largest trucks (and wheels) on the road at AT&T Stadium this Saturday -- it all starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Sunday

10. Lightwire Theater will bring 'The Ugly Duckling' to life with electroluminescent wire this Sunday at the Winspear Opera House in what is sure to be a dazzling show of puppetry and dance.

Perfect for kids and adults, the show starts at 2 p.m. and tickets start at $19.

11. Miss football season? Don't worry, you don't need to-- the XFL's Dallas Renegades still have a season of games left to play, including this one against Houston Roughnecks.

The game will start at 3 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tickets start at $24.

