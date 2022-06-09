24 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Cheer on the Wings in Arlington, enter the Videodrome in Oak Cliff and enjoy a Taste of Dallas

DALLAS — It's yet another weekend -- and summer is just around the corner.
But, while it's not technically quite summer yet, it's already plenty hot. In fact, high temperatures are expected to top triple digits every day this weekend.
Yeesh!
Luckily, there's plenty to do this weekend to keep cool, like going to support our local women's basketball team, going to the movies or a concert or checking out some of the local cuisine.
Let's get into it.
Friday
The Mavs may have been knocked out of the NBA playoffs, but Dallas' women's basketball team has been holding their own this season! The Dallas Wings currently sit in second place in the WNBA's Western Conference standings with a 6-5 record. They play a pair of home games this weekend against the third-place Seattle Storm -- and their chances at winning look pretty solid. The Wings just pulled out a victory last Friday against the Storm on their home turf, so come out and cheer them on to see if they can do it again.
Plus:
- The 36th Annual Taste of Dallas at Dallas Market Hall (Dallas)
- Dada Life at Stereo Live Dallas (Dallas)
- Flobots at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Lupe Fiasco at Wild Acre Live (Fort Worth)
- Nick Kroll at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Koe Wetzel at Dickies Arena (Dallas)
- Metalachi at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Midland at Choctaw Casino (Durant, OK)
- Gary Allan at Billy Bob’s Texas (Fort Worth)
- Pop of Art: I Will Always Love You at Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas)
- Kurt Metzger at Hyena’s (Fort Worth)
Saturday
'Videodrome' at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
Have you not been able to stop thinking about David Cronenberg's latest film, "Crimes of the Future"? Are you tired of walking around in the same old flesh you've been trapped in your entire life? Have I got a movie for you then! This weekend, the Texas Theatre is showing one of Cronenberg's true classics, "Videodrome". Although it was made more than 30 years ago, its messages and themes are still prevalent to this day. Buckle up for an unsettling, thought-provoking experience to remind you of how nothing ever changes and that Marshall McLuhan has always been right. Long live the new flesh!
Plus:
- Machine Gun Kelly at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Fifth annual Rosé All Day Wine Walk at Sam’s Club Now (Dallas)
- The 36th Annual Taste of Dallas at Dallas Market Hall (Dallas)
- Kurt Metzger at Hyena’s (Fort Worth)
- Cheer Live at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Eight-year anniversary party at Community Beer Company (Dallas)
Sunday
DFW's largest summer food festival is back for its 36th year! The weekend-long expo features food, drinks and local craft beers alongside indoor and outdoor activities with dozens of local vendors to browse. Several new interactive attractions will be available this year, too -- including things called Taste Tour, Tacophoria and Baconland. Sounds tasty!
Plus:
- DFWBLK Market Flea at Lofty Spaces (Montgomery)
- Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm at College Park Center (Arlington)
- Videodrome at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- Origin: The Afrobeat Day Party at Bamboo Room (Dallas)
- Impressionism tour at Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas)
- Anjelah Johnson-Reyes at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Mikaela Davis and the Mattson 2 at The Kessler Theater (Dallas)