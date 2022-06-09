24 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Cheer on the Wings in Arlington, enter the Videodrome in Oak Cliff and enjoy a Taste of Dallas

From concerts to comedy to movies, there are plenty of ways for everyone across Dallas-Fort Worth to have a good time inside and away from the heat this weekend.

DALLAS — It's yet another weekend -- and summer is just around the corner.

But, while it's not technically quite summer yet, it's already plenty hot. In fact, high temperatures are expected to top triple digits every day this weekend.

Yeesh!

Luckily, there's plenty to do this weekend to keep cool, like going to support our local women's basketball team, going to the movies or a concert or checking out some of the local cuisine.

Let's get into it.

Friday

The Mavs may have been knocked out of the NBA playoffs, but Dallas' women's basketball team has been holding their own this season! The Dallas Wings currently sit in second place in the WNBA's Western Conference standings with a 6-5 record. They play a pair of home games this weekend against the third-place Seattle Storm -- and their chances at winning look pretty solid. The Wings just pulled out a victory last Friday against the Storm on their home turf, so come out and cheer them on to see if they can do it again.

Plus:

Saturday

Have you not been able to stop thinking about David Cronenberg's latest film, "Crimes of the Future"? Are you tired of walking around in the same old flesh you've been trapped in your entire life? Have I got a movie for you then! This weekend, the Texas Theatre is showing one of Cronenberg's true classics, "Videodrome". Although it was made more than 30 years ago, its messages and themes are still prevalent to this day. Buckle up for an unsettling, thought-provoking experience to remind you of how nothing ever changes and that Marshall McLuhan has always been right. Long live the new flesh!

Plus:

Sunday

DFW's largest summer food festival is back for its 36th year! The weekend-long expo features food, drinks and local craft beers alongside indoor and outdoor activities with dozens of local vendors to browse. Several new interactive attractions will be available this year, too -- including things called Taste Tour, Tacophoria and Baconland. Sounds tasty!