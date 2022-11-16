Caught on tape: Thieves steal cargo van from Dallas charity that feeds thousands each week

'They just snagged it': Inspired Vision Compassion Center is asking the public to keep an eye out for a cargo van stolen from its lot Tuesday.

DALLAS — Police are searching for suspects who stole a cargo van from a Dallas-based charity.

The van was stolen at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside Inspired Vision Compassion Center on North Masters Drive.

“It was sitting in the parking lot and they just snagged it,” said Teadran White, CEO of Inspired Vision Compassion Center.

The vehicle theft was caught on surveillance cameras. Workers told police they have an idea of who is behind the crime.

“If you took it, please bring it back. Please bring it back in one piece,” White pleaded.

After reviewing video, staff told police they believe it involves a family from Grand Prairie who came to the center to register for food and services. The family picked up groceries and coats, according to staff.

The surveillance video shows two teens from that group lurking in the center’s parking lot. They were checking several vehicles before targeting the charity’s 2020 Ram ProStart Cargo Van. Video shows the suspected thieves getting in the van and driving off, shortly after their parents left in a different vehicle, according to staff.

“We forgive. We always forgive, because we know that sometimes you do things crazy and then regret it. But we need the van back," said Pastor Karen Belknap, Founder of Inspired Vision Compassion Center. "Because we need it. We’ve got to pick up food for our people. Probably some of the food they got yesterday came out of that van. The van brought it to them. And the coats the van brought them in. So, we need the van back."

The van’s Texas license plate number is RVM-0292.

Each day, about 1800 people visit the charity for food and other critical needs. Workers said the van is used to help distribute food and supplies for the community five days a week.

“In fact, I have a pickup tomorrow morning. I’m going to have to go rent a van, because I have to make it,” White explained.

Being without the van is a big inconvenience to the charity, especially as things are picking up before Thanksgiving.