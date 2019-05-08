DALLAS — Members of True Light Missionary Baptist Church are working on strategies to raise funds to replace a couple of air conditioner condensers that were stolen several weeks ago.

The church's sanctuary has been uncomfortably hot for several weeks. Ceiling fans inside the historic church on the 2300 block of Dyson Street in South Dallas are running non-stop. Unidentified thieves broke the locks on a back gate and stole two large air conditioner condenser units from the property weeks ago.

"It just makes you think, 'What else could go wrong?'” Deacon Stephen Prosper said.

One of the air conditioner units was disassembled behind the church's fellowship hall sometime between June 7 and June 8. The second unit was completely removed from its pad.

Prosper said he initially had challenges reporting the burglary to police.

"I called 911, told her I wanted to file a police report. She said give them about 30 minutes, they would be here. I sat up here for an hour, and I didn't hear anything," Prosper explained. "When I called back, she said the squad car was on the way. I sat another 30 minutes and still didn't hear anything. So, I left. It was just too hot. Too hot to continue to wait."

The inconvenience from the burglary is causing a series of setbacks for the church. The pastor is now holding services earlier, since the sanctuary gets too hot. Worship services have been moved to the building’s fellowship hall. There are two ceiling fans in that area, and the staff’s added a couple of space fans, in addition to a couple of window units to try keeping that space as cool as possible.

However, the heat is having an impact on church attendance each week, since the air conditioner condensers were stolen.

"Now you have older members, and you can't have the older members in the heat," Prosper said.

Staff estimates it may cost the church about $15,000 to replace the air conditioner units the thieves took. It’s money the small and cash-strapped church says it just doesn’t have.

“It has been a pretty big inconvenience for the church," Prosper said.

For now, the deacon said some community service programs may have to be put on hold, as the church figures out some fundraising strategies for the air conditioning units.