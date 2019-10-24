DALLAS — When the Spaghetti Warehouse announced earlier this month that it was closing its doors after nearly 50 years, many were sad at the prospect of seeing the West End staple go for good.

But fear not, Warehouse fans: An online auction just opened up that includes almost 500 artifacts from the shuttered restaurant, and all are available for purchase.

The best part? All items start at $1. Of course, prices will go up, but bidders have until Oct. 29 to battle for their favorite Spaghetti Warehouse items.

Act quick, though. At 12 bids, the Authentic Spaghetti Warehouse Trolley is already commanding an $860 price tag, and a vintage espresso machine is currently going for $350.

If you are going to place a bid for the trolley, though, beware of what it will take to actually remove the train car.

The product description on the auction website states that the buyer is responsible for the complete disconnect and removal of the historic East Dallas locomotive. A brick wall will likely have to be removed to get the trolley out, and then that wall will need to be rebuilt, according to the auction website.

Other items up for sale include various antiques, kitchen equipment, barware, office equipment, dining room furniture and sofas, TVs, lamps and more.

Click here to start bidding.

