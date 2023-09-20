John Boswell IV said it happened at Rose Rooftop over the weekend. The bar is now responding to his claims.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A popular bar in The Woodlands facing criticism after a disabled Army veteran said he was discriminated against because of his tattoos.

Now, the negative reviews are piling on for the business.

"This is crazy, it's 2023, everybody has tattoos," John Boswell IV said.

Boswell has had dozens of tattoos for decades, but what he said happened at Rose Rooftop last weekend was a first.

"I get up to the bouncer and the guy says I can't go in," Boswell said. "I ask why? He says because you have visible tattoos on your hands and neck."

He'd been there many times before and didn't understand why things were different this time.

"I'm out on a Friday night dressed nice in The Woodlands, it's not something I expect to happen," Boswell said.

Boswell claims the bouncer told him it was a new policy.

"I even showed them the tattoos, I said there's nothing racist, nothing gang related or offensive, there's meaning behind them," Boswell said. "The guy said, 'I don't make the rules.'"

He calls it "discriminatory."

"I was extremely embarrassed trying to impress somebody, and I get shoved away because of the way I looked," Boswell said.

The bar sent KHOU 11 News the following statement:

"At Rose Rooftop we aim to provide an inclusive environment for all guests regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion. Ownership also proudly recognizes and employs military veterans. Management handles policies such as face and neck tattoos on a case by case basis. Our establishment regularly reviews and adjusts policies to ensure to remain fair and reasonable."

"You're going based off my looks, not who I am as a person," Boswell said.

Recent reviews against the business suggest it's not the first time something like this has happened. Boswell hopes by speaking out it may be the last.

"What I look like should not have a bearing as to whether I can be in an establishment," Boswell said.