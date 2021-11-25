Broccoli rice casserole. The top searched Thanksgiving dish in Texas

The unique side dish is oftentimes made with broccoli, rice, butter, cheese, salt, pepper and some type of condensed cream soup.

TEXAS, USA — If you are from Texas or have family from the Lone Star State, you know that casseroles are frequently a key part of any large meal.

Especially on Thanksgiving.

But not everyone has old, southern family recipes to guide them in their side dish endeavors. Based on what people are searching for online this year, Texans are using the Internet to help with one specific type of food.

According to a recent report on Google Trends, the top Google-searched Thanksgiving casserole trending this week in Texas was broccoli rice casserole.

This salty, vegetable side dish is oftentimes made with broccoli, rice, butter, cheese, salt, pepper and some type of condensed cream soup (like mushroom or chicken).

New Mexico and Oklahoma also have broccoli rice casserole as the most-searched Thanksgiving casserole through Google Trends.

For those who need a little help, here is a broccoli rice casserole recipe from Taste of Home.

Ingredients:

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

3 cups frozen chopped broccoli, thawed

1 tablespoon butter

1 jar (8 ounces) process cheese sauce

1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

3 cups cooked rice

Directions: