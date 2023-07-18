The Ticket hosts Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp have reportedly left the Dallas station

The Ticket's mid-afternoon hosts are reportedly leaving the iconic Dallas station.

DALLAS — More big changes are reportedly coming to 96.7 FM/1310 AM "The Ticket" in Dallas.

Multiple outlets, including D Magazine and Barrett Sports Media, are reporting that mid-afternoon hosts Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp have exited the iconic station.

McDowell and Kemp have hosted "The Hangzone" in the station's noon-3 p.m. slot since 2020, and McDowell has long been a fixture on The Ticket's early afternoon programming, going back more than 20 years.

D Magazine, where Kemp also contributes as a basketball writer, was among the outlets reporting the departures Tuesday, but more details were not disclosed.

Barrett Sports Media, an industry publication, cited a report from Radio Insight, which reported that contract talks broke down between The Ticket, which is owned by Cumulus, and McDowell and Kemp.

The Ticket's programming director Jeff Catlin did not respond to a request for comment from WFAA. The station has not made a formal announcement about the reported departures.

The pair's last day on air was June 30.

The departure of McDowell and Kemp would be another major change at The Ticket, which has long been the top sports radio station in Dallas.

Longtime host Norm Hitzges retired last month. And last year, producers Mike Sirois and Danny Balis made the move to 97.1 FM The Freak, which was started in October by former Ticket host Mike Rhyner.

Rhyner, who now hosts "The Downbeat" on The Freak on afternoon drive, was a staple of The Ticket for more than 25 years and helped found the station in 1994.