The physical therapist comes twice a week for simple exercises that most adults would have no trouble accomplishing.

“Crystal is very blessed to be alive. She got hit pretty hard,” said Dorinda Braun, a home health therapist at CMS Health Care, Inc.

For Crystal Whitley, 36, progress is easy to measure considering how far she has come.

“I’ve never had the flu. Ever. I thought I was immune to the flu,” she said.

We first shared Crystal’s fight against the flu in February.

This is the story of what has happened since.

“We didn’t know if she was going to live or not," her mother Mary Kay O'Connor said. "That’s a scary thought."

One weekend in mid-January, Crystal came down with a cough and had trouble breathing. The following Monday she went to the doctor. Within hours, though, paramedics airlifted her from a small medical facility in Brownwood to the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor in Dallas.

Doctors here diagnosed her with both strains of the flu, then double pneumonia even and picked up MRSA, a bacterial infection that's resistant to many antibiotics.

Life-support kept her breathing for weeks.

Doctors would not promise that she could survive.

“I said ‘If she comes out of this what is her life going to look like?’ They said ‘Well, you know, we don’t know that yet. She should be able to live a pretty normal life. She won’t be running any marathons but then he also said I just don’t know that she’s going to pull out of this,” recalled Christy Lewis, Crystal’s close friend who held vigil by her bedside for a month.

“To think I nearly lost everything, my kids nearly grew up without a mother and I didn’t want that for them,” said Crystal with tears welling up in her eyes.

What makes her story so unusual is that Crystal did everything right.

She got the flu shot and had no underlying medical condition. She was a healthy school teacher and mother who was active.

“She’s a germophobe for those that don’t know her. She’s always [using] the hand sanitizers and the washing of her hands. She does all of that. I don’t know that Crystal could have done anything different,” added Lewis.

So how could the flu put her in the hospital for a month and now require weeks of physical therapy?

Crystal still does not know how she got so sick.

“I’m angry that I can’t do the stuff that I used to do like just walk up some steps without having to think about it,” she said.

Fellow teachers at Crystal’s school in Mullin, Texas donated their sick days so she could continue getting a paycheck. Doctors said it wouldn’t be this fall at the earliest until Crystal can return to the classroom.

“One reason I’m not back at work is they are concerned about me getting a secondary infection on top of this,” Crystal said.

Doctors say her lungs are now permanently damaged. Still, with the help of a physical therapist, she’s slowly regaining strength.

Crystal can also now care for her 5-month old son again because of a determination that never deteriorated.

She returns to Dallas next month to see doctors hoping to get rid of the portable oxygen that must now accompany her wherever she goes.

© 2018 WFAA