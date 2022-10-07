The guy behind PGA Memes just donated $1 million to a North Texas children's hospital

The donation will go toward the ongoing expansion of Children's Medical Center Plano, a project that broke ground last year.

DALLAS — Children's Health just got a $1 million donation from a funny source. Literally.

Travis Miller, the Dallas man behind the popular PGA Memes account on social media, made the donation to support the expansion of Children's Medical Center Plano, the hospital announced Friday.

Miller, whose account has nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram, has a close connection with Children's Health: Two of his children have been treated by the hospital.

In honor of his donation, the hospital said it's naming a playroom after Miller's two youngest children, Nico and Mila.

The expansion will increase the number of available beds from 72 to 212, and it will include a seven-floor, 300,000-square-foot medical tower.

The project is expected to be finished by 2024.

Brent Christopher, president of the Children's Medical Center Foundation, said Miller "saw the needs of this rapidly growing community and stepped up immediately to help make life better for children."

Miller's donation is just one way he's supported the hospital; he's also raised money and awareness through his PGA Memes account, which he started as a side hobby.

“It’s truly been incredible to see the opportunities that have come from the PGA Memes platform over the past couple of years," Miller said. "Nothing stands out more or is more rewarding than doing charity work for children in need."

The meme account posts a wide range of golf-related humor, and it's had a field day this year with the ongoing drama between the PGA Tour and upstart LIV Tour.