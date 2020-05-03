QUINLAN, Texas — Every parent dreams that their child will be happy and healthy and make great friends.

All of that came true for Eli McMillan's mom — just not how she expected. Eli was born with Down syndrome 12 years ago.

"All I did was worry," said Jana McMillan. "Is he going to walk, is he going to talk, how much will he know, how much will he be able to do?"

But McMillan and her husband quickly adopted the attitude that's shaped her son's entire life.

"He can jump over the moon until you prove he can't," she said.

That means Eli can join a basketball team in his Quinlan community of second and third graders just right for his level.

"Oh I was happy to have him immediately," said his coach, Ricky Price. He knows that the boys on the team are learning more than just the game of basketball.

At a game last month, Price coordinated with the opposing team's coach to create Eli's next "jump over the moon" moment.

"We had possession of the ball, we ran Eli's play, he went up to his spot, took the shot and scored!" Price said.

It was all caught by a fan on video.

That shot and the celebration after gave Eli new kind of confidence. And for his mother?

"He's like, 'I did it, Mom! I'm good at this!'" said McMillan. "And he's positive, and you can see him glow and be happy and he's like 'Yes! I got it.'"

