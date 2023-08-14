Multiple homes damaged by fire in The Colony

Officials issued four alarms for the fire due to wind and heat conditions.

THE COLONY, Texas — Firefighters in The Colony were called early Monday morning to put out a fire that impacted multiple homes overnight.

The fire impacted homes in the 5200 block of Gibson Drive. Firefighters have been in the area since about 2 a.m.

Officials raised four alarms for the fire to bring in more help. Those at the scene tell WFAA that the alarms were due to wind and heat conditions.

At least two homes have been damaged by the fire. The cause of it has not been determined.

Everyone living the homes is safe, officials say. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.