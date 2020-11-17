The Colony police searching for missing 25-year-old man

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. John Thacker at 972-624-3933 or jthacker@thecolonytx.gov as soon as possible.

The Colony police are searching for a 25-year-old man who was last seen at the beginning of November, officials said.

Javeion Deshun Gray was visiting family on Nov. 5 when he went on a walk to look for a job and didn't return, police said. The family contacted police a week later on Nov. 13 to report him missing.

It wasn't unusual for Gray to be gone for periods of time like a day or two, but it was strange for him to be gone for so long, family told police.

Gray was last seen wearing a dark grey zip-up "Polo" hoodie, black jeans and black and white striped Vans shoes.