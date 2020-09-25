No State Fair? No problem. Get a taste every weekend through Oct. 18

The Big Tex Fair Food drive-thru gives guests a chance to eat some of their favorite fair foods.

Whether long lines of cars or pictures with Big Tex, it’s obvious a lot of people miss the State Fair of Texas.

That’s why hundreds were lined up Friday to kick off the Big Texas Fair Food drive-thru at Fair Park.

But perhaps no one misses the state fair more than two firecrackers along the route.

Ann Taulton and Kardola Whitaker have greeted folks at the state fair for about 10 years.

“Baby, I’m ready to shake, rattle and roll,” said Taulton.

They were devastated when the fair was canceled for the first time since World War II, but thrilled when they heard about the drive-thru.

“This is like my extended family,” said Taulton.

Every weekend through Oct. 18th, Taulton and Whitaker will welcome visitors as they make their way through Fair Park to pick up some of their favorite fair foods.

Those who purchase a ticket package will get drinks, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Jack’s Fries, deep-fried Oreos, kettle corn, cotton candy, a midway prize and a picture with Big Tex. Additional items are available as add-ons.

Fair officials estimate it will take a little more than an hour to drive the entire route.

It’s not quite the same as the actual State Fair of Texas, but it does make things a little better.

“Wouldn’t trade it in for the world,” said Taulton.

Tickets for the drive-thru are not available at the gate and must be purchased online.