Thanksgiving food giveaway planned Friday at AT&T Stadium

The drive-thru Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market is from 8 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, at the stadium's Lot 4.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will be giving families in need a frozen turkey and 90 pounds of groceries Friday morning at AT&T Stadium.

The drive-thru Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market is from 8 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, at the stadium's Lot 4, 1500 Kirkwood Drive, Arlington.

This event is expected to serve approximately 5,000 families, making it the largest Mega Mobile Market to date.

The Mega Mobile Market is designed to serve anyone who needs food assistance, including those who are still facing the effects of COVID-19 and those who are looking to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their family.

No identification or documentation is required. All are welcome to receive food.