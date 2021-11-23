TEXSAR group using K9's in case of missing Schertz man, now murder investigation

The group which is a non-profit said they've helped in several searches in this case.

SAN ANTONIO — From missing to a murder case. A 22-year-old man hasn't been seen since March and foul play is now being suspected.

Investigators and the victim's mother pleaded with the public to help find Jacob Dubois. His child-hood friend is in jail, facing charges, connected to the case.

Meanwhile, TEXSAR or Texas Search and Rescue is helping Schertz Police. The group which is a non-profit said they've helped in several searches in this case. The team is made up of volunteers. They also help in natural disasters. They do specialize in missing person cases.

Jacob's mother gave an emotional statement in a news conference Tuesday.

"We are in need of help from our community," she said. When our son disappeared, we would hope that he would come home. Our hope was shattered when the evidence was found that would point to the possibility that our son is no longer with us."

A trail of evidence that turned a missing person's case into a murder investigation. In March, police said Dubois met with his friend Ethan Beckman, but never returned home.

Police said Beckman kept giving conflicting stories about where he dropped off his friend.

Investigators said they later found blood in Beckman's car along with items that could be used to dispose of a body. Beckman was arrested for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence. And police say he's not talking anymore.

Shawn Hohnstreiter, with TEXSAR, said they were called by Schertz Police to help in the case.

"Stories change, and details change," he said. "And leaves a lot of speculation. Work with mapping stuff to create areas able to assist whether that's ground searches or K9 or water assets."

He said they used their specialized K9's in this case.

"The dogs are trained in locating humans remains whether that is recent or old cold cases," he said.

He said the different searches take a lot of background work and planning.

"A lot of is eliminating areas that an individual is not," he said.

This team, along with investigators and the Dubois family, hopes this latest push will motivate someone to speak up.

"It could be what turns the table and one little puzzle piece that unravels everything," he said.

The Schertz detective on this case told KENS 5 there are no other searches planned. But, that could change with any new information that comes in to police.

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000.00 for information that leads to the felony arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crimes against Jacob Dubois.