Y’all-itics: From anxiety to relief, Black leaders react in real-time to conviction in George Floyd's death

The conversation from a panel of Black leaders in North Texas was real, raw and recorded live as the verdict in the Derek Chauvin came down on Tuesday afternoon.

DALLAS — Tears welled in their eyes as the judge read the guilty verdict for each of the three charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The emotional response from three community leaders in North Texas was real, raw and recorded live for an emergency episode of Y’all-itics that dropped on Tuesday evening.

“As a Black man in America, I know that the way the systems are set up and designed, we don’t see verdicts like this often. We can’t forget that in America that police kill three civilians a day. George Floyd was just the one that we’re talking about now. He was the one that got justice but for the countless others, this doesn’t happen,” said Carl Sherman, Jr., former school board president in DeSoto ISD.

Sherman, Jr., David James, III, an assistant principal, and Cydney Walker, host of the Coffee and Politics 101 podcast joined the Jasons to watch the verdict come down on Tuesday afternoon.

While Sherman and Walker were emotional wiping away tears at the verdict, James said he was jubilant at the jury’s decision.

A podcast that began with anxiety and nervousness ended with hope and jubilation.