Who is Mike Miles? Former Dallas ISD superintendent appointed to lead HISD

Mike Miles served as Dallas ISD's superintendent from 2012 to 2015 when he resigned.

HOUSTON — In mid-May, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner claimed that the Texas Education Agency had picked former Dallas ISD superintendent Mike Miles as Houston ISD's new superintendent in the state's takeover. TEA refuted those claims, saying no one had been chosen.

On Thursday, Miles was officially appointed as the new superintendent and sworn in Thursday morning as TEA takes control of HISD.

Miles was previously listed as the CEO of an education company based in Colorado called Third Future Schools. According to the company's website, it specializes in turning around "chronically failing schools. The company has worked with multiple Texas school districts, including Midland ISD, Ector County ISD, Austin ISD and Beaumont ISD.

Miles previously served as DISD's superintendent from 2012 until he resigned in June 2015.

According to a 2015 report from DISD, Miles resigned to spend more time with his family. They said he led the district through a "positive transition' during his time as superintendent.

Miles said at the time that no other district had accomplished as much as DISD in the same period of time.

However, a 2015 report from our sister station, WFAA, said Miles' tenure as superintendent at DISD was surrounded by controversy, including violations of school district policies, questionable hires and apparent attempts to hinder internal investigations.

Some parents at the time told WFAA Miles made improvements to the district while others said he threw DISD into more chaos.

According to a 2012 report from the Texas Tribune, prior to taking on the role of superintendent at DISD, Miles had served as a teacher, principal and later superintendent in a Colorado Springs, Colorado school district. He had also served as a diplomat in Poland.