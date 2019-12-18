The state of Texas passed legislation in 2019 that aimed to close the missing persons alert gap. Prior to 2019, there were alerts for children and senior citizens, but not adults in between.

What is a CLEAR Alert

State legislation created the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program in 2019.

A CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement agencies find adults who are missing, kidnapped, or abducted and in immediate danger of injury or death. The program also aims to help locate potential suspects.

The program also honors victims of violence who spurred the movement to create the program: Cayley Mandadi; D'Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.

What is the criteria for a CLEAR Alert

There are a few criteria that must be met to issue a CLEAR Alert:

First, the individual must be between 18 and 64 years of age, and their location must be unknown.

Second, a preliminary investigation should verify that the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or their disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping.

Third, the request for a CLEAR Alert needs to be made with 72 hours of the person's disappearance.

Finally, there must be sufficient information to share with the public to help find the person, suspect or vehicle involved in the disappearance.

RELATED: What is a Blue Alert and why did my phone go off?

RELATED: Texas has two new types of emergency alerts: Camo Alerts and CLEAR Alerts