ODESSA, Texas — Federal investigators are still combing through more than 15 crimes scenes spread across Midland and Odessa, Texas.

Detectives are carefully collecting evidence after a mass shooting on Saturday afternoon that killed 7 innocent bystanders and left 22 people injured.

Neighbors across the area are questioning what sparked the shooting spree. The suspected gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement officers as he drove a stolen mail truck toward a movie theater.

You can’t ignore a certain sense of worry on the faces of many neighbors in Odessa.

“I’m so proud to have her safe,” Veronica Cortes said as she hugged her daughter outside the Cinergy movie theater.

That family, like many neighbors, are numb while watching federal agents process shooting scenes.

”You hear [about shootings] in other cities,” Cortes said. “You hear it happening in other places.”

Investigators say they are processing at least 15 crime scenes. Some residents are describing the shooting spree as a devastating act of violence.

”It’s very scary,” said Pam Anderson as she watched investigators examine two vehicles behind a barricade blocking a street near her house.

“I saw a gentleman who was laying on the ground,” Anderson said as she described hearing several gunshots outside her home on Saturday.

One man was shot near her house. Another victim was killed.

”Senseless violence, no, I wish they could stop it," Anderson said.

This is not the west Texas neighbors say they know, nor want to get used to. Families say they are optimistic the community can get through this tragedy together.

”Stay strong,” Anderson advised. “Watch your families. Keep them close.”

Back in North Texas, MedStar is offering a free "Stop the Bleed" class to anyone interested. The class will be on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MedStar Training Academy in Fort Worth. Register here.

