Texas Task Force on Concert Safety releases final report in wake of deadly Astroworld Festival

Gov. Greg Abbott put the task force in place in the wake of the deadly festival in Houston late last year.

Some of the recommendations include:

Robust training resources for promoters, staff, and first responders

Concert Attendee Code of Conduct which should be part of the ticketing process

Implementation of a universal permitting template

See more of the recommendations in full detail below.

The task force is led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and consists of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industry leaders and others.

"I thank the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety for their commitment to safety and security for all concertgoers and for their collaboration with stakeholders on this critical report," Abbott said. "The recommendations, findings, and solutions detailed in this report will help the State of Texas prevent another tragedy like that at Astroworld Festival from happening again."

TTFCS met several times to figure out ways to make live music festivals as safe as they can be.

"Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security," Abbott said when he announced the task force's formation. "From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events."

The task force created an online Event Production Guide. It can be found on the Texas Music Office's website.

The guide outlines best-practice recommendations related to (taken directly from Abbott's release):